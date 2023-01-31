FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Shares Down 0.2%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 8,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

FRMO Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

About FRMO

(Get Rating)

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.