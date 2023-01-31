Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.82. 368,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,743. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $667.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

