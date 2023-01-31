Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 9.9% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

