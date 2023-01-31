Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.31 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Function X has a total market cap of $82.31 million and $859,355.96 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00399299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.22 or 0.28027822 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00584764 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.