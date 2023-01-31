G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 215,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,093. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $792.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.