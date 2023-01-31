G999 Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, G999 has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,203.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000236 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

