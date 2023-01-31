G999 Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $9,628.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00086473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025267 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000234 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

