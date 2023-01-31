Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. 64,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after buying an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 9.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.4% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

