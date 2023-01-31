Galxe Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $109.76 million and $26.84 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00008843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galxe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

