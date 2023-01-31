Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.68. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

