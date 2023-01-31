GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
GAN Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,752. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.26.
Institutional Trading of GAN
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GAN by 600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 341,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 101,606 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of GAN by 21.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.
GAN Company Profile
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
