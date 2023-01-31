GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. 210,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,695. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

