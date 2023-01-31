GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.75 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,117. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $73.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

