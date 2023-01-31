GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.36 and last traded at $69.63. 210,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,604,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

