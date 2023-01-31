General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 2,157,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,387,409. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,694.33, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

