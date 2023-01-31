General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.