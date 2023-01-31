Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 630,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 212,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

