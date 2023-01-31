Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 887,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,455,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the third quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of G stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 1,050,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

