GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $362.60 million and $1.35 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

