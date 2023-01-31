Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.33. 245,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

