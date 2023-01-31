Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.33. 245,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.
Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.
Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.