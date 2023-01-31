GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 2.8%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 12,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 193,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

GeoPark Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. GeoPark had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 20,879.98%. The business had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,029,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58,418.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 292,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 292,094 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 21.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 527,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 91,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

