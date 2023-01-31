Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 393,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 132,345 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GETY. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Getty Images Trading Up 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

About Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

