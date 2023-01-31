Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 16,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.64. 1,156,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

