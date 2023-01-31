Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 749,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.