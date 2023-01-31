Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Textron Price Performance
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Textron Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
