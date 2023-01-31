Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,146 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pariax LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,176. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush downgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.