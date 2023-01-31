Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $781,000 Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Green Plains by 46.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 108.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 209,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 108,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Up 12.9 %

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 1,465,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.