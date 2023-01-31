Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $824,000 Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.65. 106,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.