Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $951,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,277 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 1,509,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

