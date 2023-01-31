Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $682,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. 213,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,464. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

