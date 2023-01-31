Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 12,129 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 4,419,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798,749. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

