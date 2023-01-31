Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 802 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Realty Income by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 270.7% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $633,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. 857,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,646. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

