Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 945 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.91. 533,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 646.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.