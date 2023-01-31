Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 195,818 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,818 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 342,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

