Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.