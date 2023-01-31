Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $735.79 million, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

