Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 32,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186 over the last three months. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.32. 3,219,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.62. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

