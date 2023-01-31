Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $292.40 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $112.91 or 0.00492904 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $292.40 million and $4.37 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00400193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.10 or 0.28090620 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00591489 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

