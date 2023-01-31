Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 274.4% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

About Gold Fields

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,930. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

