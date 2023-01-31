Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.70

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $116.55, with a volume of 59078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 610,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 149,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
