Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 728,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73,513 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6,837.0% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 3.14%.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
