Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $38,700.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $13,010.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,220.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $13,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,580.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

