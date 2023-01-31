Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $26,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,470,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $173,830. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLSI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

