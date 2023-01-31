Grove Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00399882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.24 or 0.28068754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00585117 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.