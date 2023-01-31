Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.4 %

HAE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,139. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

