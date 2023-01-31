Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 4,974 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,134. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.