Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 19,242 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $78,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 127,833 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 279,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

