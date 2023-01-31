Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 31,653 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.53.

