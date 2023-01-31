Hamilton Capital LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.