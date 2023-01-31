Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 1,497,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,206,316. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

