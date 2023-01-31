Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 401 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

